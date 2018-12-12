Sign of winter: Ice boom installation could start Thursday

Lake Erie's water temperature at Buffalo fell to 39 degrees Wednesday for the first time this season. It's the earliest date that's happened since 2014.

That's the trigger for the annual installation of the Lake Erie-Niagara River ice boom. Placement of the boom's 22 spans could start as early as Thursday, the International Joint Commission said.

The installation of the 1.7-mile boom – which stretches from Buffalo to Fort Erie, Ont., across the mouth of Lake Erie – has happened each winter since 1964.

The boom reduces lake ice from entering the Niagara River, which can result in ice jams and shoreline erosion and affect hydroelectric power production downstream.

As of Wednesday, less than 1 percent of Lake Erie has ice, Great Lakes Environmental Research Laboratory data showed. It's located near the Long Point, Ont., shoreline.