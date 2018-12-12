Shooting deer from vehicle results in $1,712 penalty

A 19-year-old man will pay $1,712 to settle with the state Department of Environmental Conservation for hunting a deer out of season from a vehicle, the agency reported Wednesday.

The teen fired a .22-caliber rifle June 10 on Wilcox Road in the Town of Harmony in Chautauqua County.

The teen shot the doe by firing out of the back passenger window of a car.

The DEC said the deer was wounded by the shot, but the teen didn't have any other ammunition. So, he killed the deer with a knife, the DEC said.

Charges included taking a deer out of season, using rimfire ammunition to hunt deer, possessing a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle, discharging a firearm from the roadway and using a motor vehicle to take wildlife.