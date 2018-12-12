SHAFER, Scott S.

SHAFER - Scott S. Of Ransomville, NY. December 5, 2018, at age 59. Father of Jennifer (Jonathan) Payne and Dr. Jonathan Shafer; son of Patricia A. Shafer and the late Roy Shafer; grandfather of Natalie and Emilee; brother of Dr. Starrin R. Shafer, Steven (Stephanie) Shafer, and the late Suzanne Shafer-Koepsell. Friends may call at the HARDISON FUNERAL HOMES, INC., 3648 Ransomville Rd., Ransomville, on Friday, December 14th from 4-7 PM. Burial at 11 AM Saturday in Oakland Rural Cemetery, Lake Rd., Youngstown. Memorials to the Ransomville Volunteer Fire Company Ambulance Fund or Roswell Park Alliance Foundation. Please visit www.hardisonfuneralhomes.com for online registry.