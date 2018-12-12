SCHULZ, Paul R., Sr.

SCHULZ - Paul R., Sr. December 9, 2018. Beloved husband of the late Marjorie M. (nee LaVigne) Schulz; loving father of Michelle (Harold) Schulz-Martin, Paul R. Schulz, Jr., and Charles J. (Lynn) Schulz; dear grandfather of Jessica, C.J., and Christopher Schulz; brother of Arlene Neely and the late Charles Schulz, Jr.; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family and friends may call on Thursday from 4-8 PM at THE DIETRICH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2480 Kensington Ave., Amherst 14226. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday at 9:30 AM at St. John Neumann Chapel (corner of Englewood Ave. and Belmont) at St. John the Baptist Church, Kenmore, NY 14223. Please assemble at church. Online condolences may be shared at www.TheDietrichFuneralHome.com