RODRIGUEZ WIESNER, Leonarda

RODRIGUEZ WIESNER - Leonarda Of Buffalo, entered into rest December 7, 2018; life companion of Michael Denault; devoted mother of Joseph Shelp, Ashley Shelp, Christen Wiesner, Christopher Wiesner, Nicholas Wiesner, Kayla Denault, Mikey Denault and Justin Denault; cherished grandmother of Sean, Nevaeh and Michael; loving daughter of Robert Rodriguez and Rosalie Albanese; dear sister of Michael Bowes, Michael (Leslie) Rodriguez, Tammy Rodriguez, Kimberly Rodriguez, Renee (Greg) Dewald, Tina Stifter, Tracey (Rob) Abel, Pamela Bennion, Suzette Nicosia, Gina Rajla and Crystal Wiesner; fond niece of Frank Albanese and Nicholas (Joanne) Albanese; cousin of Nicole (Jeff) Russillo. No prior visitation. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Hope, 18 Greenwood Place, Buffalo, on Saturday morning at 10 AM. Arrangements by the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (City Chapel).