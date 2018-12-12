Reporters' Notebook: Dec. 12, 2018

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to legendary singer and actor Frank Sinatra, born on this date in 1915, “You only go around once, but if you play your cards right, once is enough.”

SEAT OF HONOR – A sight from Christmas Past will return Saturday and Sunday when Tewksbury Lodge, 249 Ohio St., holds its annual Breakfasts with Santa. Old St. Nick will be sitting for photos with children in the original Santa Claus chair from the former Adam, Meldrum and Anderson (AM&A’s) department store.

Breakfast seatings are at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. both days. The brunch buffet, which includes carved turkey, is $21.95, $11.95 for youngsters 6 to 14 and free for kids 5 and under. Reservations are required. Call 840-2866.

TIME OF NEED – Providing help for a grieving family is the first Rockin’ Twangy Blues Holiday Benefit Concert from 6 to 11 p.m. Saturday at the Niagara Falls Country Club, 505 Mountain View Drive, Lewiston. Performing will be Tripi, the Twang Gang, Jony James, Jamie Holka and Bruce Wojick.

Proceeds will help defray medical expenses for the family of Alyssa Cowell, who died from complications of asthma at the age of 26 in September, shortly after her mother, Karen Cowell, suffered a massive brain hemorrhage. Tickets are $100 and include food stations and an open bar. For tickets, visit eventbrite.com.

DOUBLE FEATURE – The Rainbow Singers will perform as Historic Holy Trinity Church, 1419 Falls St., Niagara Falls, holds its Sounds of the Season Christmas Concert and Dinner at 2 p.m. Sunday. Dinner next door at Gadawski’s Restaurant, 1445 Falls St., will follow. Tickets are $30, $10 concert only. For tickets and info, call 299-0799 or visit historicHT.org.

FIND A GIFT – More than 40 vendors on three floors will offer handmade items for giving as the Western New York Book Arts Center, 468 Washington St., holds its 11th annual Last Minute Panic Holiday Marketplace from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and noon to 6 p.m. Saturday.

The center also will hold a make-and-take holiday cards workshop, where festival cards can be created using the center’s letterpress off-cuts and decorative papers. For more info, call 348-1430 or visit wnybookarts.org.

SHOP AND HELP – Kids Escaping Drugs of Western New York will benefit from a shopping day fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday in Carousel Clothing and Collectibles, 6094 Main St., Williamsville. Shoppers who mention Kids Escaping Drugs will have 15 percent of their purchase price donated to the organization.

