Q&A with new Beauts coach Cody McCormick

Cody McCormick did not take long to make a decision.

McCormick, who played five of his seven NHL seasons with the Sabres, received a phone call from Buffalo Beauts General Manager Nik Fattey offering him the job of head coach.

It was an opportunity to coach some of the world's best women hockey players, many of whom McCormick had already worked with during his skill sessions at HarborCenter's Academy of Hockey.

The Beauts were 3-3 and ranked third in the five-team league, but had fallen short of expectations after an aggressive offseason in which they added goaltenders Shannon Szabados and Nicole Hensley; forwards Dani Cameranesi and Kelly Babstock; and Getzville's Emily Pfalzer returned after spending last season training and competing for Team USA in the Olympics.

McCormick, 35, was named the Beauts' interim coach last Friday, shortly after former coach Ric Seiling and assistant coach Craig Muni were fired. Fattey will serve as an interim assistant coach.

McCormick and Fattey are expected to remain in place through the end of the season, with the Beauts planning a coach search in the offseason.

A previous commitment prevented McCormick from being behind the bench for the Beauts' 3-1 victory against the Connecticut Whale on Saturday.

"The work is just beginning and I’m ready for the challenge ahead," McCormick tweeted before the victory.

McCormick's debut will come Dec. 29 against Minnesota, part of a doubleheader with the Sabres at KeyBank Center. The Beauts' next five games are at home and they play six of the next seven in Buffalo before closing the season with road games on March 2 and 3.

The Buffalo News caught up with McCormick by phone from Edmonton to talk about his new role and plans for the remainder of the season.

Q: What has the past few days been like since you were named head coach?

A: It’s been busy, but a good busy. It’s been phone calls and staying up to date with the state of the team. I reached out to players. I think I’ve almost talked to all of them. There are a couple I’ve been playing phone tag with. I’m creating a line of communication with the players, management, coaching staff and the entire organization.

Q: Have the relationships you’ve built with the players helped with the transition?

A: With the time I’ve spent with them on-ice during skill sessions at the Academy of Hockey, that definitely makes me familiar with them. It makes it easier to put a plan together to complement their skill level and the drive they possess.

Q: What is the process like of installing a system during the season?

A: We look forward to putting some practice time in together and getting better as a team. I know some players travel in from out of town, so we’re going to make sure everything that’s relayed to the players who are here will be relayed to them.

For me, when I played it was habits, structure and I was a very motivated player. That’s the way I want to coach this team.

These players possess a lot of skill, a lot of talent. They’ve already accomplished so much just to reach this level, and it’s a privilege to coach this caliber of players. I just want to instill what I’ve learned from the game, from the coaches I’ve had at the various levels I’ve played.

Q: Are you trying to implement a modern system to take advantage of the skill on the roster?

A: Going forward, it’s going to be a system where everyone is on the same page. I don’t want to take any of their chemistry or creativity away, but it’s beneficial to the team to know where players are and have dependable positioning and a defensive mindset we can build off of.

Q: What sort of feedback have you received from players during your initial conversations since the change?

A: It’s important to have a line of communication. If you don’t have communication with the players, coaches, management and the organization, negativity can creep in. I’ve seen that in enough teams before.

I’ve been in the same building and same ice as them. It’s a way to get feedback to prepare myself when we get into games and practices. The more feedback you have, the better it can make the coach.

Q: What was your reaction when you got the call asking you to take over?

A: It made me think and I thought about it. The more I thought about it, the more excited I got. I thought to myself that I’d be a fool not to take an opportunity like that. I’ve got to thank Nik Fattey for thinking of me and giving me this opportunity. I just really look forward to going forward with this team.

Q: You’ve also had an integral role in the Academy’s learn-to-play program for women. How much does the coaching job help you continue to grow the women’s game?

A: It’s amazing to see how much the women’s game has grown in the area. Working with the programs in the area and talking with Pat Kaleta, who’s done an unbelievable job with the learn-to-play program, with the Buffalo Beauts. The registration has gone in a very positive way. We’re one of the highest in the program league-wide.

I think a lot of that credit goes to Craig Muni and Ric Seiling and the Buffalo Beauts team. They really inspire some of the youth here and I think it shows in our registration. Girls want to play hockey. They’ve been inspired by this team.