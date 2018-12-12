POOLE, Dale R.

POOLE - Dale R. Of East Aurora, NY. December 9, 2018. Beloved husband of Michelle M. (Doyle) Poole; dearest father of Kimberly D. (Robert) Klimowicz and Marcus D. (Annette) Poole; grandfather of Matthew D. Poole and Madison L. Klimowicz; son of the late Richard R. and Jean May (Lindow) Poole; brother of the late David L. (Kathleen) Poole; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Service at Life Church, 4928 Seneca St., West Seneca, NY, Friday, December 14, 2018 at 10 AM. Interment Hillcrest Cemetery. Arrangements made by: CASTIGLIA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.castigliafuneralhome.com