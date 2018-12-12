Polish-Italian cuisine is the draw at Morluski's in Attica

A house salad is a window into a restaurant’s soul. The work that goes into the house salad, the throw-in with entrees, provides a clue to how much that house cares about the little things.

If you’re served a bowl of ice-cold iceberg shards with a lonely cucumber slice and a wedge of mealy Florida tomato, you can usually expect a similarly minimalist effort applied to the main event.

So when the house salad arrived at Morluski’s, my eyes opened wider. A gallon-sized bowl was filled with chopped romaine, sliced grape tomatoes and cucumbers, and marinated onions whose bracing sweet-sour-spicy personality enlivened proceedings considerably. Its punchy, peppery balsamic vinaigrette lifted it further, foreshadowing more moments of hearty housemade happiness than I expected to find this far east of Clinton Street.

Judging strictly by the menu, which is Italian on one side and Polish on the other, I would have guessed Kaisertown. Or Cheektowaga, considering the décor, which involves a forest of rustic wood, fresh flowers, and a flamboyance of pink flamingos. “Time to flamingle,” one sign declares. Owner Jeannine Morlacci said her restaurant’s name and food is rooted in her family’s dual culinary traditions.

The Morluski’s menu plays up its housemade elements, like pasta and pierogi, and notes its commitment to local farmers, serving beef and pork raised by neighbors. On a recent Saturday night, the pros and cons of local sourcing were on display. The steak – a grass-fed Utley Acres ribeye ($22) offered with potatoes and vegetables – was sold out before 7 p.m. Bummer.

But then Darien’s Always Something Farm brought home the bacon that guest-starred in a dish of scallops on white bean ragu ($18, featured photo).

Four half-dollar-sized mollusks, bronzed in a saute pan, were dotted with fresh pesto. They perched on thick slabs of bacon atop a foundation of white beans and greens that had been cooked down with more bacon and garlic. Served with arugula and fresh lemon slices, finished with Parmesan, this plate married smoky pork pleasure with hearty stew.

I reached for a slice of freshly baked bread for mop-up duty. It arrives warm with honey butter, alongside that house salad, both gratis with dinners.

That dish was the best thing I found at Morluski’s, but it comes with an asterisk. It was a special, so call if you would be narked without it. Don’t fret – there are other reasons to show up.

First off: Polish dill pickle soup ($5). Chunks of potatoes, pickles, carrots and lots of dill in golden chicken broth with a refreshing sourness, served with a thin piece of crouton-like seasoned toast for dunking. What a winter warmer – if only it had a spoonful of sour cream blended in, like Irene Woszczak’s.

The Polish parade continued with housemade pierogi, in potato-cheddar-bacon, sweetened farmer’s cheese, or sauerkraut-mushroom (3/$8). Piled with sticky caramelized onions, these stout dough envelopes were faintly browned and dense without being stodgy. The relatively light sauerkraut number won my favor for its balance of vegetables to pasta.

Pasta from Morluski’s Italian side includes housemade cheese ravioli in tomato sauce ($14) and gnocchi in Gorgonzola cream with peas and ham ($15) or tomato sauce ($13).

Drawn to the cheesy side, I was rewarded with luxurious, velvety sauce on firm pinky-sized dumplings with a springy chew. With salty pork and the green pop of peas to punctuate the white expanse, this was another pleaser.

Potato pancakes ($7) were finely shredded spuds thinly spread and fried hard, to a dark brown, but not to a crisp, unfortunately.

A Polish style pork chop ($18), served with sauerkraut, and Italian chicken cutlet Milanese ($15), hidden under a pile of fresh arugula salad dressed with oil and lemon, were both well executed. Next time I’d try the golabki ($15), cabbage leaves stuffed with grass-fed beef and pork, and simmered in tomato sauce.

Dessert is worth considering, including a tall, poufy hunk of Polish cheesecake ($6) with buttery caramelized crumb crust. A Polish cake called wuzetka ($7) was a big-time adult Ho-Ho, with two layers of dense chocolate sponge sandwiching white cream, topped with a matte ganache finish.

A brief list of bottled beer and wine is available. Service is informal and relaxed, to the point where you might not be able to catch someone’s eye for a few minutes if they’re busy with other things. Noise was not a problem; on a night that a guitarist offered tunes, the volume was turned down at my request.

Morluski’s brings a heartfelt helping of Polish and Italian home cooking to Wyoming County. This spot is 16 minutes south of Thruway Exit 48, Batavia. The flavors are straight out of Kaisertown, but they would be a credit to any neighborhood.

RESTAURANT REVIEW

Morluski's – 7 plates (out of 10)

Location: 121 Prospect St., Attica (585-708-4302)

Prices: Appetizers and soup, $5-$14; dinners, $14-$24.

Hours: 3 to 9 p.m. Monday and Tuesday; 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 3 to 9 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday; 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 3 to 10 p.m. Friday; and 3 to 10 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sunday.

Parking: lot.

Wheelchair accessible: yes.

Gluten-free options: Polish plates, soup.

