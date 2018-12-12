PARDUE, June (Brooks)

PARDUE - June (nee Brooks)

Of Gainesville, FL. Passed away peacefully November 22, 2018, age 102. Born to the late Henry and Mae (nee Perry) Brooks. Married William F. Pardue in 1937, who predeceased her in 2010. Survived by her children William Pardue and Nancy J. Treichler; five grandchildren and one great-grandchild; also survived by a brother, Richard Brooks. Predeceased by daughter-in-law Mary Jo Pardue; sisters Adeline Heppner and Irene Black; and brothers Howard and Harry Brooks. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, December 15, 2018 at Kingdom Hall North West 16th Blvd., Gainesville, FL.