PAIGE, Robert Lee

PAIGE - Robert Lee December 8, 2018; loving husband of Sarah Plenty-Paige; father of Rahshun (Lisa), Robert Paige; grandfather of four; brother of Israel, Cora, Willie James, Clarence, Emma, Ocie Mae and Calvin; survived by other family and friends. Wake 11 AM Saturday, funeral 12 Noon, at Coldspring COGICJ, 107 Verplanck St. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements by ALAN R. CORE FUNERAL HOME, 1933 Kensington Avenue.