Niagara County trims average tax rate, but most taxpayers won't see cut

The Niagara County Legislature this week approved a $359 million budget for 2019 that included minor changes in the tentative budget, producing a countywide average tax rate of $7.01 per $1,000 of assessed valuation, the lowest since at least 1980.

That's two cents less than the average tax rate in last month's proposed version and nine cents less than this year's average tax rate.

However, because towns and cities have different equalization rates, the actual county tax rate will decrease only in the towns of Cambria, Lockport and Niagara. Elsewhere, rates will rise between 1 percent and 5 percent.

The budget passed on a 10-4 party-line vote, with the Democrats opposed after all but one of their proposed spending cuts were defeated by the Republicans.