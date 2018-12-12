Niagara County raises pay for county treasurer

Niagara County Treasurer Kyle R. Andrews, who was re-elected without opposition last month, will see a pay increase in each year of his new four-year term.

The county Legislature unanimously granted Andrews, a former legislator, raises of 2.5 percent for 2019 and 2020, and 2 percent in 2021 and 2022.

That will bring his pay from the current $93,164 a year to $101,835 in 2022.

Andrews was appointed treasurer in 2010 after David S. Broderick resigned.

Andrews, a Wilson Democrat, has run all of his campaigns with Republican backing except for his first Legislature race in 2001. He was unopposed in four more Legislature elections and hasn't faced an opponent in three races for treasurer, either.