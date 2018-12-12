My View: Afghan Peace Volunteers exemplify courage

By Victoria Ross

I was truly blessed to go to Kabul and visit the Afghan Peace Volunteers this past September. Although I have known of and connected with the APV for about nine years, including with our local PeaceJam Buffalo, I was still unprepared for the depths of their inspiration, love and courage.

Imagine wondering every day when a bomb might go off, when you might hear a family member was killed, when you might just die yourself – poof, gone. Imagine pledging nonviolence in a war zone; spending every day working for the good of the community; hosting a street kids school and teaching them nonviolence as well as academics; arranging for a living wage for seamstresses to make duvets to keep poor families from freezing to death over the winter; making friends and learning about permaculture, cooperatives, nonviolence together. You are imagining being one of the Afghan Peace Volunteers.

This courageous, compassionate, committed group of young people is a beacon of love in a hurting world. Their responses to violence include the projects mentioned above and more. Their service and compassion is remarkable.

I was there during the Youth On the Road to Peace Conference, organized and hosted by the APV. Some two dozen youth came for four days of interactive study of nonviolence and peaceful conflict resolution using art, discussion, role plays and more. The youth were able to share their feelings, experiences, questions and doubts. They learned together and inspired each other.

The spirit it takes to study and espouse nonviolence in a war zone with one’s own and one’s loved ones’ lives in danger every day is an astounding thing.

We also met with Iqbal Khyber and Badshah Khan, leaders and representatives of the People’s Peace Movement. They had marched and led others more than 700 kilometers, from Helmand to Kabul and beyond, urging all to put down their weapons and violence. Iqbal especially blamed arms merchants who profit from endless war, while the world suffers.

At the end of the conference, we had an assembly and celebration of UN-declared International Day of Peace. It was beautiful and yet at times heart-wrenching. How hard they work and how positively, yet their skit – which told the true story of the tragic death of a friend who tried to leave Afghanistan – revealed ongoing grief and dubious hope.

Through it all, both the stalwart APV who organized the conference and subsequent celebration, as well as the young people from other provinces who came to share, listen, and learn – all the youth were amazing in their brave honesty and boundless concern for others. Gandhi said, “A true leader is the servant of all.”



May we all learn the spirit of service and courage that shines through the Afghan Peace Volunteers efforts and their very beings.

Victoria Ross is the executive director of the Western New York Peace Center and consults for the Interfaith Peace Network.