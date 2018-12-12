MULLEN, Alfreda P. "Freeds" (Kipa)

83, of North Tonawanda, died on December 10, 2018. Wife of the late Joseph R. Mullen, Jr. Beloved mother of Robert D. (Nayda) Mullen, Diane (James) Fleck, Maureen (Phillip) Giuga, Patricia (Peter) Sortisio. Proud grandmother of eleven grandchildren and one great-granddaughter. Sister of Mary Jane Fischer and Geraldine (John) Sarratori and the late Walter Kipa, Matthew Kipa, Alice Bonk, Edwina Goscinski and Ann Pazik. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends received by the family on Thursday, 2-8 PM at the Brunner Funeral Home (692-3841), 156 Robinson St., North Tonawanda. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday afternoon at 12 PM at St. Jude the Apostle, 800 Niagara Falls Blvd., North Tonawanda. Entombment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. Jude the Apostle Parish. Alfreda worked at St. Laurent Box Company for 46 years. She was a member of Ascension Church and St. Jude Parish and a member of the St. Jude Rosary and Alter Guild and their Senior Group.