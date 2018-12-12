McDONALD, Gloria D. (Drake)

McDONALD - Gloria D. (nee Drake)

December 9, 2018, age 90, beloved wife of the late Thomas C. McDonald; devoted mother of Paul (Amy) McDonald and the late Mary Kay (Joseph) Carroll; loving grandmother of Amanda, Wesley, Alan and five great-grandchildren; daughter of the late Harold and Vera (nee Seitz) Drake. The family will receive friends on Friday from 4-8 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Dr. (at Parker Blvd.) where prayers will be offered on Saturday at 8:15 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 9 AM from St. Amelia Church, 2999 Eggert Rd. Entombment to follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com