Maury May, 92, former Buffalo News sportswriter

Aug. 1, 1926 – Dec. 8, 2018

Maurice J. “Maury” May, a former Buffalo News sportswriter, died Dec. 8 in Elderwood at Amherst after a period of declining health. He was 92.

Born in Springville, he grew up on a farm and, at 14, was the youngest student ever to graduate from Griffith Institute High School.

He began at The News as a copy boy in 1942, and according to sportswriters who worked with him later, was the aide who ripped the news flash of the D-Day Invasion off the teletype machine. After serving in the Navy, he returned in 1945 as a night copy boy. He became an editorial assistant in 1950 and eventually an assistant sports editor. He left in 1992.

Covering high school sports, bowling and harness racing, he was a television commentator on school athletics in 1960s and wrote a weekly column on horses and the people who owned, trained and drove them. A handicapper, "Maury's Picks" in the newspaper often predicted winners for at least half the day's events at Buffalo Raceway and Batavia Downs.

Active in the U.S. Harness Writers Association, he was president of Western New York Chapter. As national president in 1985-86, he received a key to the city from Mayor James D. Griffin, said his daughter, who still has the memento. He won the association’s John Hervey Award for excellence in writing three times.

The Buffalo Area Bowling Council named him 1983 Bowling Man of the Year and he was one of the first inductees into the Western New York Baseball Hall of Fame in 1997. He was a member of the Hall’s board of directors at the time of his death.

His wife of 15 years, the former Mary B. Kurch, a nurse at Mercy Hospital, died in 1964.

Survivors include two sons, Maurice Jr. and Michael; a daughter, Marcia May Farley; a brother, Richard; four grandchildren and a great-granddaughter.

There will be no services.