Lockport's Bewley Building added to National Register of Historic Places

The National Park Service has approved the Bewley Building at Main and Market streets in Lockport for inclusion on the National Register of Historic Places.

The five-story commercial building, opened in 1929, was nominated for the National Register in September by the state Board for Historic Preservation. The application was accepted Dec. 3.

Buffalo architect Clinton Brown produced the application at the request of the Bewley family, which owns the building. The building, which remains nearly full, was chosen for its importance to the local economy and its location overlooking the Erie Canal at what is historically the main intersection in downtown Lockport.

The building's foundations include part of the ruined walls of the Hodge Opera House, the former building on the site, which burned down on Feb. 28, 1928.