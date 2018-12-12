Lighted Michigan Ave. archway to serve as beacon for Heritage Corridor

Michigan Avenue soon will be illuminated with an artistic archway that aims to make the Michigan Street African American Heritage Corridor a destination point.

The $322,000 structure, which will span Michigan Avenue between Broadway and William Street, is Buffalo's first full archway in recent history, said Common Council President Darius G. Pridgen.

“It will literally light up the area. It will be lit at night. It’s one of the greatest components of it,” Pridgen said. "I think that it will bring much-needed attention to the rich, diverse history that's in Buffalo."

A groundbreaking ceremony will be held today at 1 p.m., weather permitting, at the Michigan Street Baptist Church, 511 Michigan Ave.

Construction on the project, which has had some setbacks, is expected to be completed by spring.

“It’s been over five years ago that we actually started the process. It ran into some bumps in the road with the bonding (insurance) process,” said Pridgen, who proposed the archway idea to community members and stakeholders.

The archway will identify the corridor and its stories and will get the attention of motorists traveling from the Kensington Expressway to places like the KeyBank Center for Buffalo Sabres games, Sahlen Field for Buffalo Bisons games and people coming to work, said George Scott, president of the Colored Musicians Club, one of the corridor's high-profile attractions.

“When you come into that neighborhood, you’ll know it’s a historic heritage district for the African-American community,” said Scott, interim chairman of the Heritage Corridor Commission. “Coming or going, either way it’ll be there and visitors will know this is it.”

The archway also will bring awareness to some of the lesser-known attractions in the heritage corridor beyond the high-profile ones like the Michigan Street Baptist Church, a stop on the Underground Railroad; the Nash House Museum and its history with the abolitionist and civil rights movements; and the Colored Musicians Club, a union hall for black musicians when unions were segregated.

“Besides those buildings there are other buildings to check out in the corridor,” Scott said. “A lot of time, we’ll just get people walking down the street. Some of the other places, they don’t even know.”

Those other sites include:

Buffalo's first black church – Pine Street African Methodist Episcopal – now Bethel AME, said George K. Arthur, treasurer of the Nash House Museum and a member of the Michigan Street Preservation Corp.

Vine Street School for the Colored, which started one of the first desegregation lawsuits in America in 1868, Arthur said.

Miles Brothers Dairy, one of Western New York’s first black milk businesses, Arthur said.

The archway signifies the birthplace of the black community, "the cradle where we started and grew from there," Arthur said.

"Thanks to Council President Pridgen, the archway will be a visual reminder of the themes of freedom, cultural expression and self-determination, which continue to define this historic Buffalo neighborhood," said Mayor Byron W. Brown.