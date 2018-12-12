Letter: Welfare system reform is needed to fight poverty

I was inspired after reading the story of Tasha Moore and Tamara Applewhite. Their perseverance to overcome difficult odds and begin the rise out of government assistance motivates my own work in Washington.

Our welfare system simply does not reward hard work, grit and perseverance – the foundation of what makes America great.

I have made it a priority in my work on the Ways and Means committee to ensure people who strive to rise out of poverty are rewarded for their hard work, not discouraged.

This is why we led the charge to pass the Jobs for Success Act. The bill improves welfare to ensure we are helping people get and keep a job and includes funding for child care and job training to help address the needs of the whole family on their path to a life of self-sufficiency.

In 2016, we also improved the Social Security Disability Insurance trust fund to create a glide path to allow people to earn more money from working and only see a gradual reduction instead of an immediate elimination of benefits.

However, we recognize our job is not done. Our entire welfare system needs to be reformed and this is why we introduced the HAND UP Act to increase government efficiency, boost work and earnings, and reduce welfare dependency. We must give people a hand up, not a hand out.

We will continue our work in Washington so our hardworking and resilient neighbors, like Moore and Applewhite, have a fair chance to rise out of unfortunate circumstances and into a life of self-reliance.

Congressman Tom Reed

Corning