Letter: Just a few ideas to add to the Outer Harbor list

I would like to share some ideas on some recent discussion about the future of the Outer Harbor.

It has been discussed to put a museum in one of the grain silos. Such a museum could be handicapped accessible by elevator. Why not move the Buffalo Harbor Museum/Lower Lakes Navigation Historical Society there if that does not move to the proposed Union Block building at Canalside, as their current museum on Erie Street is accessible only by a flight of stairs.

Furthermore, Terminals A and B, the DL&W Terminal, the current Main Place Mall, and possibly the current Buffalo Convention Center if it does not expand where it is, could all be sites for either the proposed BFLO Experience museum, as well as a food market that was previously suggested for the Central Wharf that could also include a relocation of the current Broadway Market that could be like Boston’s Faneuil Hall and Philadelphia’s Reading Terminal Market.

Also, the Strong National Museum of Play in Rochester could dust off their shelved idea of a “North American Museum of Sport and Culture” in one of those sites, with or without a new Bills stadium. “Option B” for a new Metro Rail station for the KeyBank Center outdoors, would be better that “Option A” in the terminal, so that such building can be used for any cultural amenity and it is not possible for attendees of events in the arena arriving by Metro Rail to do so “coatless” as one must need a coat or jacket to board at any of the other stations.

Metro Rail could also be extended south to the Southtowns and east from the DL&W Terminal to Central Terminal, the Buffalo-Niagara Airport, Depew, and Lancaster.

Kevin Yost

Henrietta