Letter: Current generation is all about themselves

Wow! Congratulations to the Nov. 4 letter writer “Kids need consequences, or our society suffers.” I couldn’t have said it better myself. Our generation taught us to say please and thank you. Today’s generation knows only three words, “me, me, me.” How did this happen? Take a look around. We have a president who is on anther planet most of the time. Politicians aren’t worth the vote they get. Half the world hates us. There’s no respect. A word to the “me, me, me,” generation. If you want respect in your golden years, you better start giving it today.

Louise M. Mather

North Tonawanda