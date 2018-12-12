Letter: County anti-smoking law discards citizens’ rights

As an ex-smoker, I would always urge those that do to try and drop the habit as the health benefits as well as the consequences are well known to all.

That being said, the new Erie County anti-smoking law in my opinion is another example of government getting needlessly and unconstitutionally involved in the lives of its citizens.

Banning the sale of tobacco problems in drug stores is one thing, but to ban smoking in a motor vehicle when there are children inside is not only unenforceable, but it is also an intrusion that should be challenged and rightly so as being unconstitutional. It is the “nanny state” telling its citizens that it will decide how its citizens will live their lives regardless of their rights under the Constitution of the United States.

As for the enforcement part, our police have enough to do, and putting them in the position of having to write a ticket for smoking in a car is ridiculous.

Clay Varga

Lancaster