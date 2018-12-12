Letter: America lost two heroes who served and sacrificed

This year our country lost two great heroes: Sen. John McCain and President George H.W. Bush. As young naval officers both promised to defend the Constitution of the United States of America and they kept to this promise as defenders of our nation, a senator and a president. They understood the meaning of the freedoms we hold so dear and were willing to suffer and sacrifice their lives for it.

In their respective roles as senator and president, they worked for the common good of all people. They were humble men who took their responsibilities of representing us seriously. While they may have disagreed with the opposition party, they also worked with them. I will never forget McCain as sick as he was coming to the Senate and with the old Roman thumbs down voted no to abolish Obamacare. Bush as ambassador to China, the UN, head of the CIA always put our country first rather than his own ego.

It is unfortunate that today as we celebrate the life of Bush, we have a man in the White House who only thinks of himself and not the ordinary American. He only wants the praise of others and cannot tolerate any negative criticism. As President Harry S. Truman said “if you can’t stand the heat, get out of the kitchen” and “the buck stops here.” Trump does not take any responsibility for his words or actions.

I hope and pray that such strong heroes rise up against the policies of Trump and return this country to the principles our founding fathers enshrined in the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution. So, to Sen. McCain and President Bush: you have won the race and now a crown awaits you in the kingdom of heaven: good and faithful servants. Rest in peace my heroes.

Joseph W. Strychasz OSF

Tonawanda