Jim Klein, president of the Buffalo Nordic Ski Club, gives free cross-country ski lessons at 10 on snow Sunday mornings in Delaware Park. (Sharon Cantillon/News file photo)

Learn more about cross-country skiing at open house

Why hate winter when you can enjoy it by learning how to cross-country ski?

The Buffalo Nordic Ski Club will present its annual open house from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Wick Center at Daemen College, 4380 Main St., Amherst.

All are welcome free.

Highlights will include a video covering cross-country skiing for beginning to advanced skiers, waxing clinics, displays of equipment and clothing from area ski shops, and door prizes.

The ski club offers free lessons to all members (annual cost is $15 for individuals, $30 for families). Other benefits include weekly ski tours, as well as several weekend trips to places such as Allegany State Park in the Southern Tier, Algonquin Provincial Park in Ontario, and Craftsbury, Vt.

Learn more at buffalonordic.org.

Scott Scanlon – Scott Scanlon, an award-winning reporter, is editor of WNY Refresh, which focuses on health, fitness, nutrition and family matters. A Western New York native, he is a graduate of the University at Buffalo and received his master's in history from Binghamton University.
