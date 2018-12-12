Learn more about cross-country skiing at open house

Why hate winter when you can enjoy it by learning how to cross-country ski?

The Buffalo Nordic Ski Club will present its annual open house from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Wick Center at Daemen College, 4380 Main St., Amherst.

All are welcome free.

Highlights will include a video covering cross-country skiing for beginning to advanced skiers, waxing clinics, displays of equipment and clothing from area ski shops, and door prizes.

The ski club offers free lessons to all members (annual cost is $15 for individuals, $30 for families). Other benefits include weekly ski tours, as well as several weekend trips to places such as Allegany State Park in the Southern Tier, Algonquin Provincial Park in Ontario, and Craftsbury, Vt.

Learn more at buffalonordic.org.