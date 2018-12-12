Kyle Williams passes leadership torch to Tremaine Edmunds

A few days before the Buffalo Bills hosted the New York Jets last week, Kyle Williams approached Leslie Frazier with an idea.

The team captain, long one of the most respected voices in the locker room, had a plan he wanted to run by his defensive coordinator.

“Usually on a Thursday, he brings the entire defense in and they watch a segment of practice together and he leads it,” Frazier said of Williams. “He’s in control of it. He makes the calls, he talks to everybody about what they should be doing, what they shouldn’t be doing. Players only, no coaches involved.”

Williams, though, decided not to lead last week's meeting. Instead, he ceded control to Tremaine Edmunds. The rookie middle linebacker was put in charge of making the calls, communicating the corrections and telling players what they should or shouldn’t be doing.

Call it a passing of the torch.

“Let’s not pretend I’m the Godfather here,” Williams joked Wednesday.

The thing is, that's exactly what Williams is. He's the heart and soul of the Bills — a player who will one day see his name on the Wall of Fame. So the significance of Williams putting Edmunds in charge shouldn't be understated.

“For me, and organizationally … the guy that's in that position, in a perfect world, is kind of your bell cow," Williams said. "He's communicating the ins and outs of the defense to everybody around. He's the quarterback of the defense.”

It’s a role that Williams has long taken on, and now believes Edmunds is ready to embrace.

“There's a couple things that have to come before he can step in front of a group of a lot of guys and lead them,” Williams said. “He has to have production. He has to be accountable. He has to work the right way. Those are things he's done well. I think he plays hard, he prepares the right way, and he's in a natural position that if you can cultivate it and you can be that type of guy, it's a natural leadership position. So just trying to help him as much as I can moving forward. Hopefully it will help him grow a little bit more.”

The production has been there. Edmunds has started 12 games (missing one because of a concussion), and has 90 tackles, 10 passes defensed, two forced fumbles, one sack and one interception — which came last week against the Jets. That made him the youngest player in NFL history to record an interception. Even for those around him every day, it’s easy to forget Edmunds is just 20 years old.

“Bob Babich, his position coach, and I talk about that often. Sometimes we’re having meetings and we talk about all the things that we put on his plate, and then you realize how young he is,” Frazier said. “And the fact that it’s a new position, because he was an outside linebacker in college. Now, you’re a middle linebacker in the National Football League, so young at what he’s doing. To see his growth is just incredible. You have high hopes for his future. He’s just going to keep getting better and better.”

Edmunds is far from a finished product. He ranks 51st among all linebackers in tackling efficiency, according to the analytics website Pro Football Focus. His run-stop percentage, which measures how many tackles qualify as a “stop” or offensive failure, ranks 45th, at 6.0. It’s how he’s responded when a play has gone wrong that has caught the attention of the coaching staff.

“Some guys, when something bad happens to him, you see the emotion rise or lower, but with Tremaine, he’s really calm and composed,” Frazier said. “He just wants the information. ‘What did you see, coach? How can I improve?’ The wheels are already turning. He has an idea of what he thinks he should’ve done better, but he wants to hear feedback and then he processes that and goes out and makes the correction.”

The Bills wanted to give Edmunds time at the beginning of the season to focus solely on doing his job. As the season has gone on, however, Frazier has recognized that he can put more on Edwards’ plate.

“That’s probably the one thing that I’ve noticed the most — his preparation is off the chart when he’s away from the building, because he’ll come back with great questions about things he’s seen, and then you go ‘man, this guy’s been studying.’ That’s a sign of a future leader on your team,” Frazier said. “There were some mistakes that he made that may have crushed his confidence, but he didn’t allow that to happen. He’s continued to gain confidence. …You can’t let a bad play get you down, because now you have to line up and play the next play, and he’s been able to move on and continue to grow.”

Edmunds doesn’t carry himself as a 20-year-old in his dealings with the media. He’s reserved, but speaks with a quiet confidence.

“I'm comfortable. A lot of people look at it as me being young, but I mean, I'm comfortable,” he said. “I've been comfortable since Day One. I know what type of person I am.”

The significance of Williams pulling him aside wasn’t lost on Edmunds.

“Kyle, he kind of gave me the green light last week,” he said. “I was like, ‘Yeah, I'm ready, man. Whatever it is, let me know and I'll get the job done.’ He's been great. A great person to talk to any time I need advice. A great person I can go to. He's been around the game a long time. He knows a lot, he's seen a lot.”

“For Kyle to be forward thinking like that, that’s a good thing,” Frazier said. “He wants to see Tremaine be in charge and take over the defense. That’s another step in speeding up that process.”