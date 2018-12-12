Judge denies Juston Johnson's bid for stay that would allow him to play basketball

Juston Johnson will likely do Thursday what he did during Tuesday night’s game for West Seneca West. He’ll help put the boys basketball team through its paces during warmup drills and then take a seat in street clothes on the bench once the game tips off.

That’s not sitting well with him or his family, which remains hopeful he’ll get a chance to suit up for the Indians even though the window appears to be closing for good on that possibility.

Johnson won’t be allowed to play while appealing a Section VI ruling that said his six-year window for playing high school basketball has expired.

State Supreme Court Judge Dennis Ward opted not to grant a stay to a temporary restraining order that would have allowed the West Seneca West star senior to play games for the school while awaiting a decision on his eligibility extension appeal.

In a court room filled with West Seneca West teammates and several other members of the student body, Ward didn’t grant the stay but did issue the case to be submitted based on the all the information he had before him during Wednesday afternoon’s nearly 2-hour hearing. He said he will hopefully make a decision as to whether Johnson can play this season by Monday.

While Johnson’s father Demeris believes the judge is considering all the evidence presented before him and remaining positive, he thought his son would be granted the stay and return to being a difference-making talent on the court for the Indians, who went 24-1 last season en route to winning the Section VI Class A title but are off to an 0-3 start with the first team All-Western New Yorker on the sideline.

Instead, it all likely comes down to the court’s ruling Monday – perhaps a desperation three from half-court.

“We’re a little disappointed,” Demeris Johnson said. “We were hoping for a decision today but at the very least it’s not over. We still have some fight left. There’s still a decision to be made, so we just wait for that decision.

“Initially I think the perception of the case wasn’t the magnitude of what it is now. But I think for your honor to sit back and really consider it he recognizes the importance of it and to give us an opportunity to give him the opportunity to think more on it says he recognizes the importance of it and that’s always good.”

Juston Johnson declined comment.

Johnson was seeking an immediate stay that would have allowed him to potentially play in West’s next basketball game, which is against St. Francis in the ADPRO Public Versus Private Schools Challenge at 8 p.m. Thursday at St. Mary’s of Lancaster. He has been practicing with the team during his appeal.

In court documents and interviews with the News, Johnson and his family say that a broken arm he suffered playing pickup football before the start of his eighth-grade year prevented him from attending school and from being able to take a required fitness test. The test is used to determine whether seventh- and eighth-graders are physically strong enough to handle playing junior varsity or varsity sports prior to entering high school. Johnson played junior varsity basketball as a seventh-grader. The family also contends the broken arm led to the decision to home school Johnson that academic year (2013-14), which meant he wouldn’t have been able to participate in sports or extra-curricular events in the school district.

Section VI and the New York State Public High School Athletic Association argue that Johnson had the cast removed in October of that year and had the splint removed four weeks after that, before the basketball season started, and Johnson could have attended West Seneca with the necessary academic accommodations while the injury healed.

Since Johnson played junior varsity basketball as a seventh-grader, the section considers that the start of the six-year window he had at competing in athletics.

When Johnson went to enroll for ninth grade in August 2014, the Johnsons say the school registrar indicated he didn’t have the proper paperwork to fulfill academic requirements. The family decided it would be best for Juston to retake eighth grade in order to complete his core courses.

Still there’s confusion regarding that process, which didn’t get resolved when Ward inquired who’s responsible to keep and ask for those records during the hearing.

In his affidavit, Section VI Executive Director Timm Slade said, “there is no evidence that West Seneca refused to admit the Petitioner as a ninth grader.” He also said, “The Petitioner’s father explicitly indicated to me that he was having his son … repeat eighth grade so he would be taller and stronger for basketball.”

Demeris Johnson has vehemently denied that conversation took place and went further following Wednesday’s ruling to voice his displeasure over that, while acknowledging an unfavorable conclusion for Juston’s quest to play for West this season is possible.

“We were aware this was a possibility,” Demeris Johnson said. “We were 100 percent confident that we would fall under the guidelines of the rules and what it means to have an eligibility extension granted.

“One of the things that’s relevant here is the administrative process with Section VI and the (State Education) commissioner’s office. They’re allowed to have statements that’s just plain all hearsay. For them to be able to make a decision based on hearsay, I believe is completely arbitrary and capricious and in no way shape or form gives us a just opportunity to defend ourselves and state our case. ... How can you win that case if they can basically make up statements and we have no way to rebut it. I wasn’t the one responsible for submitting the information. That was the school district which is sitting at the opposite table.”

West Seneca Central Schools attorneys reiterated the district’s position that while “Mr. Johnson is a regarded as a fine student-athlete. We want him to play if he’s eligible but we have a ruling from Section VI that he’s not eligible.”

Slade’s only comment, issued while leaving the hearing: “We’re just going to wait to get a decision on Monday.”

It’s a decision the Johnsons remain hopeful will go their way.

“We have a judge who’s able to look at it, take his time and look at all the angles and hopefully Monday we’ll have a favorable decision,” Demeris Johnson said.

If it doesn’t ...

“If the judge makes that decision, then we’re going to have to sit down and talk to Juston about things and let him know where we are,” Johnson said. “There’s not a lot of options as to what we can do ... so we don’t know yet.”