JACOBELL, David J.

JACOBELL - David J. Of West Seneca, passed away after a brief illness on December 10, 2018, age 66. Loving husband of Linda (Reed) Jacobell; step-father of Nick Swallow, Jesse (Sarah Ketry) Swallow and Nicole Swallow; grandfather of David (Ketry) Swallow; son of the late Donald and Patricia (O'Connor) Jacobell; brother of Mark, Sandra, Lisa, Vicki and Martina Jacobell, Kristina (Timothy) Delaney and the late Susan (Jacobell) Walker; uncle of many nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends Thursday and Friday, December 13 and 14, from 3-8 PM at LOOMIS, OFFERS & LOOMIS, INC. MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 1820 Seneca St., Buffalo, NY 14210, where a service will be held Friday evening at 7:30 PM. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials to the Service Collaborative of WNY. "If the sun refused to shine, I would still be loving you. When the mountains crumble to the sea, there will still be you and me." Led Zeppelin. A Celebration of Life event will be planned for early 2019. Dave was a member of Laborers' Union Local #210.