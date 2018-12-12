Share this article

Refugees from a variety of countries take an intermediate English as a second language class at Jewish Family Services on Tuesday. With the drastic reduction in the number of refugees arriving, this class is ending and students will continue in another class at Catholic Charities. (Derek Gee/News file photo)

Higgins, Brown oppose Trump immigration moves

WASHINGTON — Rep. Brian Higgins and Buffalo Mayor Byron W. Brown Wednesday strongly criticized President Trump's immigration crackdown.

Higgins took aim at a proposal to stop funding one or two of the city's refugee resettlement agencies

"I strongly urge you to keep all of the resettlement agencies in my district open because closing them would be detrimental to the broader Western New York community and those seeking stability and safety here in the United States,” Higgins, a Buffalo Democrat, said in a letter to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Brown protested a proposed administration policy that would make it easier for the federal government to reject immigrants who might apply for public assistance.

"If the proposal is implemented, our city’s international student body and professional community could be chilled from accessing health care, nutrition, housing assistance and other supports they need," Brown said in a letter to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

Jerry Zremski – Jerry Zremski is The Buffalo News' Washington bureau chief. A News staffer since 1984, he won the David Lynch Memorial Reporting Award for regional coverage of Congress in 2017.
