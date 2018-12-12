Higgins, Brown oppose Trump immigration moves

WASHINGTON — Rep. Brian Higgins and Buffalo Mayor Byron W. Brown Wednesday strongly criticized President Trump's immigration crackdown.

Higgins took aim at a proposal to stop funding one or two of the city's refugee resettlement agencies

"I strongly urge you to keep all of the resettlement agencies in my district open because closing them would be detrimental to the broader Western New York community and those seeking stability and safety here in the United States,” Higgins, a Buffalo Democrat, said in a letter to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Brown protested a proposed administration policy that would make it easier for the federal government to reject immigrants who might apply for public assistance.

"If the proposal is implemented, our city’s international student body and professional community could be chilled from accessing health care, nutrition, housing assistance and other supports they need," Brown said in a letter to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.