Final: Buffalo Sabres 4, LA Kings 3 OT
Eden native and LA Kings player Alex Iafallo brought plenty of home town fans as they pose for a picture during the second intermission of Tuesday night's NHL matchup in KeyBank Center.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Eden native and LA Kings winger Alex Iafallo during second period action.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
LA's Tyler Toffoli mugs Buffalo's Lawrence Pilut during second period action.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Eden native and LA Kings winger Alex Iafallo during second period action.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
LA Kings goalie Calvin Peterson makes a save.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Buffalo's Jack Eichel ends up head over heels on the back of LA's Sean Walker.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Buffalo's Evan Rodrigues tries to free himself of LA's Dustin Brown during second period action.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Eden native and LA Kings winger Alex Iafallo during second period action in tonight's NHL match.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Buffalo's Lawrence Pilut during second period action.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Buffalo's Zemgus Girgensons ties it up, getting it past LA's Calvin Peterson in the first period.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Buffalo's Jack Eichel settles the puck in front of LA's Sean Walker in the first period.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Buffalo's Jack Eichel settles the puck in front of LA's Sean Walker.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Buffalo goalie Linus Ullmark shows evidence of a glove save with the puck deep inside it in the second period.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Buffalo's Jack Eichel looks for the pass during second period action.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Buffalo's Conor Sheary races LA's Jake Muzzin to the puck in the first period.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Buffalo's Rasmus Dahlin tries to shoot.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Buffalo's Rasmus Dahlin tries to shoot.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Buffalo's Vladimir Sobotka shoots in the first period.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Buffalo's Jeff Skinner lines up a shot.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Buffalo's Jeff Skinner shoots in front of LA's Kyle Clifford.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Buffalo's Jack Eichel in the first period.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Buffalo's Rasmus Dahlin looks to pass.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Buffalo's Jack Eichel calls for the puck.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Buffalo's Rasmus Dahlin looks to pass.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Buffalo's Jack Eichel tries to free himself from LA's Drew Doughty.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Wednesday, December 12, 2018
The tired West Coast LA Kings couldn't keep up with the Buffalo Sabres who won it in the first overtime.
