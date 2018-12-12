Interior designer Barb Reformat and her husband, Mike, live in a townhouse. This year she added rose gold accents and magnolias to both the tree and the garland on the mantel.
Photo courtesy Barb Reformat
"I used a lot of gold this year and the rose gold is just so beautiful and unexpected," said Reformat, who calls her design business babsDesign.
Photo courtesy Barb Reformat
A closer view.
Photo courtesy Barb Reformat
Another new addition to the decor this year is the wreath and garland on the railing to the loft, Reformat said.
Photo courtesy Barb Reformat
Michelle Peller White shares her home with her husband, Ed. Their grandchildren help decorate. "The living room has sparkle with earthy colors, using gold and green ribbons," said White, whose business is called Chochkey's.
Photo courtesy Michelle Peller White
"As a designer I have been lucky enough to collect ornaments, greens, florals and ribbons from different markets I have attended," White said.
Photo courtesy Michelle Peller White
The mantel, surfaces and arrangements have three different fresh greens for texture along with artificial greens and florals, she added.
Photo courtesy Michelle Peller White
A close-up.
Photo courtesy Michelle Peller White
"My family room has a leopard and peacock theme," White said.
Photo courtesy Michelle Peller White
Interior designer Sandy Nelson shares her home with her husband, Tim, and two rescue dogs, Bruno and Lucy. "I wrap my banister with garlands of greens, curls of sparkling gold ribbon, and swags of red beads for a holiday accent," said Nelson, of Designs of the Times.
Photo courtesy Sandy Nelson
"My dining room with its cranberry washed walls just needs pops of gold and a prancing reindeer to make it festive," Nelson said.
Photo courtesy Sandy Nelson
"I love how the sunlight makes my bedroom glow, and the golden stars adorning the bed add the holiday sparkle," Nelson said.
Photo courtesy Sandy Nelson
This is interior designer Erin Kent's living room, at the home she shares with husband, Scott, and their two sons. The Department 56 "Christmas in the City" collection is displayed on the mantel.
Photo courtesy Erin Kent
"For the holidays, I use decorations in the same color scheme as the room. Black isn't a traditional Christmas color, but it looks beautiful with gold," she said. This is the front entrance.
Photo courtesy Erin Kent
For the kitchen/dining area, Kent said she again follows the color scheme of the room.
Photo courtesy Erin Kent
This is the living room at the home of design team Michael Donnelly and Tony Rogers, of Michael Donnelly Interiors. The tree represents 35 years of collecting antique ornaments in Buffalo and New York City, along with inherited pieces.
Photo courtesy Tony Rogers
Donnelly and Rogers said the handmade figurine on the mantel came from a shop in East Aurora about 15 years ago.
Photo courtesy Tony Rogers
Another handmade figurine.
Photo courtesy Tony Rogers
The fireplace.
Photo courtesy Tony Rogers
A customized throw serves as a tree skirt in the Donnelly-Rogers home.
Photo courtesy Tony Rogers
Multiple trees can be found at the home of Donald J. Siuta, an artist and director of Art Dialogue Gallery, and Dr. John R. Cichon, a dentist. They said their trees reflect the past, present and future. This tree is decorated with antique ornaments from the late 1880s on.
Photo courtesy Len Kagelmacher
Their family tree has ornaments from family, friends and their travels.
Photo courtesy Len Kagelmacher
Ornaments made during World War II in the United States, mainly from Corning Glass Works, adorn this tree, Siuta explained.
Photo courtesy Len Kagelmacher
Ornaments on this tree were made in occupied Japan after World War II. It was part of the reconstruction industries created by the winning allies to help Japan recover from the war, he said.
Photo courtesy Len Kagelmacher
Their feather tree is decorated with antique ornaments mostly prior to 1920.
Photo courtesy Len Kagelmacher
Siuta and Cichon's Star Trek tree has about 200 Trek ornaments.
Photo courtesy Len Kagelmacher
Donald Siuta also let us know about the trees at Robert Seivert's home. Seivert, an interior designer with Millington Lockwood, has several trees up each year as well, and it varies from year to year. This 12-footer holds about 1,200 glass ornaments from the 1940s to present.
Photo courtesy Donald J. Siuta
Another one of the trees is decorated with wooden ornaments, mostly German, some dating back to the late 1950s, Seivert said.
Photo courtesy Donald J. Siuta
Finally, about 20 members of the Interior Design Association of Western New York decorated the Ronald McDonald House in Buffalo for the holidays. They decorated the living room, dining room, family room, banister, landing, foyer and vestibule.
