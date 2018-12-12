Taichi's Lei Jiang makes a sushi burrito with spicy tuna, spicy salmon and crabmeat.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Taichi Bubble Tea at 2309 Eggert Road in Tonawanda offers a variety of bubble teas, sushi bowls and sushi burritos.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Customers fill out the order form and then hand in their order. Customers choose items from six categories, such as proteins, greens, veggies, mix'ins, sauces and toppings.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Manager Jon Wong, left, and Lei Jiang make sushi burritos with spicy tuna, spicy salmon and crabmeat.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Sushi burrito with spicy tuna, spicy salmon, crabmeat, rice and a variety of veggies.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Taichi has various beverages, but their bubble teas are the star of the show. From left are watermelon milk tea, grapefruit green tea, Taichi original tea and honeydew milk tea.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Their bubble teas have different toppings (on the bottom of the glass). From left is the grapefruit green tea with popping boba topping, Taichi original tea with tapioca pearls and honeydew milk tea with strawberry jellies.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Their beverage board is displayed in Chinese on the left and English on the right.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Layla Dio, and her mom Stephanie, of Kenmore, have lunch.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Kelsey Thomson shows off one of the sushi bowls.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Taichi Bubble Tea at 2309 Eggert Road in Tonawanda offers a variety of bubble teas, sushi bowls and sushi burritos.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Manager Jon Wong creates a sushi bowl.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Customers choose items from six categories, such as proteins, greens, veggies, mix'ins, sauces and toppings.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Customers choose items from six categories, such as proteins, greens, veggies, mix'ins, sauces and toppings.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
This is one of the sushi bowls.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Justin Kalmen collects his to-go order.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Taichi Bubble Tea at 2309 Eggert Road in Tonawanda offers a variety of bubble teas, sushi bowls and sushi burritos.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
They have games to play.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Daniel Truitt, left, and Dru McKissic of Kenmore regularly come in for bubble tea.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Little stuffed pandas crawl on a tree.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Taichi Bubble Tea at 2309 Eggert Road in Tonawanda offers a variety of bubble teas, sushi bowls and sushi burritos.
Share this article