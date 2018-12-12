From 1880 to Today: The Guaranty Building

Today, Church Street between Franklin and Pearl streets is an urban canyon, with the Prudential/Guaranty Building and the New York Telephone building to the south, and the Rath Building and Main Place Towers to the north.

The view in 1880 was about to change drastically, but for the moment looked a lot like it had for more than 50 years – back to a time when Buffalo was merely a village.

These are the early 19th century homes that were torn down to make way for one of Buffalo’s first skyscrapers, the 13-story Guaranty Building.

The Guaranty (now Prudential) Building, which would become one of Buffalo’s early preservation achievements, was built on the site of these circa-1825 homes in 1895. It was designed by the great American architect Louis Sullivan, the Chicagoan who also was known as “the father of the skyscraper.”

After years of “modernizing” and a 1975 fire, the Guaranty/Prudential was threatened with demolition. Instead, one of the great surviving examples of an early Louis Sullivan skyscraper was renovated and brought back to its original glory. The critical acclaim for the early instance of preservation helped inspire similar efforts that would be forthcoming around the city.

Not so lucky was the Guaranty’s longtime neighbor across Church Street.

The castlelike Romanesque Erie County Savings Bank was built on the site of the original First Presbyterian Church in 1893. The bank’s pink granite walls stood in contrast to the terra cotta of the Guaranty for 73 years. It was 1968 when the wrecker’s ball came for the Erie County Savings Bank building. The Main Place Tower was built in its place.

St. Paul’s Cathedral, visible in all these photos, has been a mainstay at Church and Main since 1851.