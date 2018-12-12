Flames overcome foul trouble, beat Hamburg in ECIC II boys hoops

Williamsville East junior Cal Shifflet sat out most of the third quarter with foul trouble, but he came on in the fourth to lead the Flames to a 59-52 ECIC II victory over visiting Hamburg Wednesday night.

"Cal did not have a good three quarters," said East coach R.J. Killinger. "He had a tough battle with Clarence last night (Tuesday) and I think his legs were a little tired, but in the end he came through for us."

Shifflet scored on two three-point plays when the Flames needed them down the stretch. The 6-foot-3 Shifflet is averaging 14 rebounds a game for East.

Freshman point guard Max Schneider, who has played all 32 minutes in five of East’s six games so far, had 12 points. Kevin Early led the Flames’ scoring with 17.

"We’re very young," Killinger said. "One time we had three sophomores and a freshman on the floor with one senior."

Naxwell Haney had 17 points for Hamburg.

Lewiston-Porter (5-0) opened its Niagara Frontier League schedule with a 96-51 triumph over Grand Island. Roddy Gayle (22 points), Trent Scott (20) and Jalen Duff (19) stood out for the Lancers.

Canisius wins at McQuaid

Canisius rallied in the second half, outscoring McQuaid Jesuit, 36-30, on the way to a 65-60 victory in Rochester.

Dewayne Vass had 18 points and Eric Kegler 12 for the Crusaders (3-0). Kobe Long had 18 points and Jermaine Taggart 15 for McQuaid, which suffered its first loss in five games.

The Crusaders had trailed, 30-29, at the half.

Haskell: 35 but Sharks win

Two of Western New York’s best were on the floor Wednesday night when Franklinville and Danielle Haskell traveled to Amherst to take on Sacred Heart and its senior Siobhan Ryan. The host Sharks came away with an impressive 54-50 victory over last season’s state public schools Class D runner-up.

The visiting Panthers started the game with a box-and-one defense against Ryan, who had 17 points.

"We got them out of it," Sacred Heart coach Carrie Owens. That happened because other Sharks picked up the scoring and rebounding while Ryan was getting the attention of the defense. Josh Lynne Jennifer had seven points and 12 rebounds, sophomores Rachel Adolph (9) and Lauren McCrea (8) combined for 17 points and freshman Morgan Giancaterino contributed as well.

Sacred Heart led, 42-25, after three quarters but Franklinville rallied as Haskell scored 17 of her 35 points in the final period.

"We had a nice cushion to work with," Owens said. "We’ve got to learn how to close out games. We were able to get away with some mistakes tonight."

Lois Garlow scored 21 of her 25 points and had six assists in the first half of Mount St. Mary’s 77-29 rout of North Tonawanda. Garlow also had seven rebounds and six assists. Lauren Mucica has 12 points and eight boards for the Thunder.

Senior co-captain Sarah Tully’s 20 points led unbeaten East Aurora over Maryvale, 61-27, in the ECIC III opener for both teams.

Area girls sign at UB, NU

Jenna Sonnenberg, a defensive specialist who helped lead Niagara Wheatfield to its first ever sectional championship in girls volleyball, is among seven players signed by University at Buffalo coach Blair Brown Lipsitz for the 2019 season.

Sonnenberg had 31 digs for Niagara Wheatfield in its victory over Williamsville South in the Section VI Class A championship game and registered 1,021 digs, 228 aces and 598 assists in her career. She is a first team All-Western New York selection as well as a first team All-Niagara Frontier League selection.

Kiara McDowell, a senior at Starpoint signed a National Letter of Intent with Niagara, Purple Eagles track and field coach Christine Kloiber announced. McDowell competed in the discus and shot put for Starpoint for four seasons. She was fifth in the discus and seventh in the shot in the 2018 ECIC championships and was a member of the New York State Scholar Athlete team for four years.