John Flickner inhales a dose from his medical marijuana vaping device that provides him with relief from back pain and muscle spasms suffered in a skydiving accident in his youth. (Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News)

Falls man to return to apartment after assurances on medical marijuana use

John Flickner, the disabled 78-year-old man who was evicted from his Niagara Falls apartment for using medical marijuana, said Wednesday that he will return to that apartment, although the timing of the move depends on logistics in his personal life.

Flickner's attorney, Kevin Quinn, said Tuesday that he had received written assurances from LHP Capital, the Tennessee company that owns Niagara Towers, that Flickner would be allowed to live there and keep using his marijuana inhaler as long as he maintains a doctor's prescription for it. A company spokeswoman did not respond to a request for confirmation.

A zero-tolerance policy on all drugs is written into LHP's leases.

Except for one night in a motel, Flickner has been living in homeless shelters since his Dec. 4 eviction.

