Developer plans apartments, town houses on vacant Tonawanda parcel

A developer has received approval to build 24 apartment and town house units on a vacant City of Tonawanda lot formerly occupied by a bowling alley.

Regal Property Holdings of Grand Island intends to build two buildings, each containing eight apartments and four town houses, at 377 Delaware St., near Ives Park, according to plans filed with the city.

The property previously was the site for Delaware Lanes. The vacant lot was most recently used for overflow parking for a now-shuttered Buick dealership, Tonawanda Mayor Rick Davis said.

The property is zoned appropriately for the project and the city Planning Board earlier approved the plan. The Common Council this month found the development would not harm the environment. Davis said the developer expects to begin construction in the spring.