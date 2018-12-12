CICH, Pauline D. (Smith)

101 years old, of Niagara Falls, passed away on December 7, 2018, at Niagara Hospice House. Born in Austin, PA on May 23, 1917, the daughter of the late Bert and Myrtle Smith. Wife of the late Louis J. Cich. Survived by her son, James L. (Corrine) Cich, her daughter, Debbie (Harold) Gurman; granddaughters, Kristina (Joshua) Ramos, Kathleen E. Cich and Amber Nicole Gurman; great-granddaughters, Isabella, Aryanna and Kiera Ramos; brother-in-law, Walter Cich and many nieces, nephews and friends, especially her dear friend, Carol Kilmer. Predeceased by several brothers and sisters. Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday at Holy Family Parish at Mt. Carmel, 2486 Grand Avenue, Niagara Falls. Private burial in Holy Trinity Cemetery. Donations in memory of Mrs. Cich may be made to Niagara Hospice or the American Cancer Society. Arrangements entrusted to the LABUDA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 356 Portage Road, Niagara Falls, NY 14303 (716-284-1573).