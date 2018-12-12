CHRISTIANO, Cecylia A. "Shirley" (Labenski)

Age 88, of North Tonawanda, December 9, 2018. Mother of Phillipe J. Christiano; sister of Richard (Gloria) Labend and the late Frederick (late Monica) Labenski; aunt of Christine (Steven) Berkowitz, Theresa (John) Symonds, Karen (David) Zelak, Deborah Acanfora, Richard (Lisa) Labend and Rand (Ann Marie) Labend. The family will receive relatives and friends on Friday, December 14, 2018 from 2-4 PM and 6-8 PM at JOHN O. ROTH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 25 William St. (between Morgan and Broad Sts.) in Tonawanda. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, December 15, 2018 at 9:30 AM in Assumption R.C. Church, 435 Amherst St., Buffalo, NY. Everyone welcome. Please assemble at the church. Entombment will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Shirley worked as an engineer at New York Telephone Co. in Buffalo for 32 years. She was an avid bowler and a life-long New York Yankees fan. Condolences may be shared at www.rothfuneral.com