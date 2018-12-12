Buffalo capital budget approved; impasse remains over demolition funding

The Buffalo Common Council on Tuesday unanimously approved the Brown administration's $23.2 million capital budget for 2019, which includes $1 million for emergency demolitions and $618,000 for citywide tree removal and planting.

But it's still up in the air as to whether those two priorities actually will be funded through the capital budget.

Comptroller Mark J.F. Schroeder still maintains he will not go to the bond market to fund those items, arguing that it's a bad idea to keep borrowing to pay for them because the projects' costs increase as the city makes interest payments. In addition, the items do not meet the definition of "capital projects," Schroeder said, and the city's Capital Debt Management Policy requires that bond proceeds be spent only on projects that improve city assets.

Instead, Schroeder has recommended putting the $1.6 million in the 2019-20 general fund budget in the next fiscal year to avoid interest costs.

"Our position has not changed," a Schroeder spokesperson said Tuesday.

But Council President Darius G. Pridgen said Tuesday that Corporation Counsel Timothy A. Ball has advised the Council that the items, in fact, do fall under the category of capital improvements.

"This Council has taken the recommendation of our corporation counsel that" the tree plantings are "in line with what capital budgets should be doing and can do, and the emergency demolition because it is, again, a benefit to the city on the capital side and because some of these monies will be recouped from private landowners or insurance companies," Pridgen said. "It doesn't mean we have to utilize the entire amount for demolition, but it is important to have that on hand."

Mayor Byron W. Brown has noted that the city has used the capital budget to pay for emergency demolitions since as far back as 2000.

If Schroeder refuses to go to the bond market it would be up to the Council to determine a course of action.

At a Finance Committee meeting late last month, committee Chairman Richard A. Fontana of the Lovejoy District raised the prospect of the impasse ending up in court, saying, “It looks to me like a judge might be deciding this one down the road.”

But Pridgen said Tuesday that his expectation is that all parties will eventually reach an agreement.

"Hopefully, with continued conversation there will be some agreement on this issue. It has to be worked out. We have to try our best to work this out together," Pridgen said.

"If the comptroller is correct, we'll flesh those things out," he said.