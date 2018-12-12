Bills add Keith Ford, Dean Marlowe to 53-man roster

The Bills promoted running back Keith Ford and cornerback Dean Marlowe from the practice squad to the 53-man roster.

They take the spots of linebacker Matt Milano and cornerback Taron Johnson, who were placed on injured reserve Tuesday. Milano had surgery for a broken fibula Monday and Johnson had shoulder surgery last week.

Ford's promotion was anticipated in the wake of a hamstring injury to LeSean McCoy and a shoulder injury to Chris Ivory. McCoy will not practice Wednesday; Ivory will be able to, coach Sean McDermott said.

Ford was signed by the Bills as an undrafted rookie free agent from Texas A&M, where he played two years. He ran for 493 yards on 122 carries and a team-high 11 touchdowns as a senior.

Marlowe is making his second stint on the 53-man roster and made four tackles in the game against the Tennessee Titans. Marlowe spent the 2015 and 2016 seasons in Carolina when Bills coach Sean McDermott was the Panthers' defensive coordinator. He originally signed with the Bills as a member of the practice squad late last season.

Each player has had an interesting route to the NFL as chronicled here:

The Bills added three players to the practice squad: tight end Kyle Carter, wide receiver Tanner McEvoy and cornerback Josh Thornton.

Injury updates

Kicker Stephen Hauschka will not practice Wednesday with a hip injury, but McDermott said he is confident that Hauschka will be able to play against the Lions.

Cornerback Ryan Lewis will not practice because he remains in the concussion protocol.