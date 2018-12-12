[BN] Blitz newsletter: Jets' Henry Anderson defends hit on Bills' defenseless kicker

Bills kicker Stephen Hauschka was injured Sunday after receiving a blindside hit from a 6-foot-6, 300-pound lineman following a blocked field goal. On Tuesday, the lineman defended his action, calling it "a totally legal and fair play."

"I figured that I would rather hit the kicker legally and within the rulebook then not hit him at all and potentially get chewed out by our special teams coach," Henry Anderson said on a podcast with former punter Pat McAfee. "I didn’t hit him helmet-to-helmet, I didn’t lower my head and spear him, I didn’t launch my body at him. I put my shoulder into him and extended my arms into him."

Anderson added: "I understand some of the Bills fans' anger and frustration, but it’s within the rulebook." Anderson wasn't flagged for a penalty on the play; we'll see if he receives a fine when that information comes out later in the week.

Hauschka's wife, Lindsey, sent a series of tweets about the incident and pointed out that both players are represented by the same agency, CAA Sports, but she seems to be handling it better than the wife of the previous Bills kicker.

This is everything that’s wrong with football. Laughing about seriously injuring another human being is disgusting. @HenryAnderson91 & @PatMcAfeeShow should be ashamed. https://t.co/CofL1hXYj2 — Lindsey Hauschka (@lindseyhauschka) December 11, 2018

Brady Quinn a fan of Josh Allen: Quinn, the ex-pro and former Notre Dame standout, is now an analyst for FOX. He said this week that he feels Josh Allen "oozes so much potential" and has played the second-best of the five first-round quarterbacks, behind Baker Mayfield.

Bills’ Eddie Yarbrough gives back with involvement in adaptive football: Vic Carucci wrote that Eddie Yarbrough has been the lone Bills player participating in the Town of Hamburg’s adaptive football program held at the ADPRO Sports Training Center. “Sometimes, it’s just watching whether some of our kids are able to catch a ball or not,” Yarbrough said. “And they can drop like 35, but when they catch that one, it’s like they won the Super Bowl.”

Tremaine Tracker: Bills' rookie LB Tremaine Edmunds became the youngest player in NFL history to record an interception at 20 years, 221 days. The record was previously held by Terrell Suggs.

