Jets quarterback Sam Darnold was not hit by the Bills once Sunday. (James P. McCoy/Buffalo News)

Bills' pass-rush turns in worst performance of the season in loss to Jets

| Published | Updated

The Buffalo Bills did not sack Sam Darnold on Sunday, and Buffalo's pass-rush had its worst pass-rushing performance of the season in Week 14's narrow defeat at the hands of the Jets.

According to Pro Football Focus, Buffalo pressured the New York quarterback on seven of his 24 drop backs, which equates to a 29.1 percent pressure rate. The seven quarterback pressures against the Jets are the fewest the Bills have registered as a defense all season.

In the last two games, the Buffalo has pressured the opposing signal-caller on 18 of 52 drop backs, good for a 34.6 percent pressure rate.

Against New York, Jerry Hughes and Kyle Williams led the Bills with two pressures.

Heading into Week 15's game against the Lions, the Bills remain sixth in defensive pressure rate with a percentage of 36.4, which is down a half a percentage point from 36.9 percent after Week 13. The league pressure-rate average is now 33.4 percent, up from 33.2 percent following Week 13.

The Jets were able to pressure quarterback Josh Allen on a whopping 24 of his 45 drop backs, or 53.3 percent. Right guard John Miller surrendered six pressures of Allen. Right tackle Jordan Mills allowed four pressures. Left tackle Dion Dawkins gave up only one pressure.

Buffalo's next opponent, the Detroit Lions, will head into Week 15 in 30th place in defensive pressure rate at 28.7 percent. Quarterback Matthew Stafford,  has been pressured 31.0 percent of the time (159 of 512 drop backs) this season.

Here's the updated team defensive pressure rate list:

Pressures Drop Backs faced Pressure Rate
Los Angeles Rams 204 494 41.29554656
Philadelphia Eagles 221 561 39.39393939
Green Bay Packers 193 495 38.98989899
Pittsburgh Steelers 195 530 36.79245283
Baltimore Ravens 194 530 36.60377358
Buffalo Bills 166 455 36.48351648
Minnesota Vikings 172 476 36.13445378
Jacksonville Jaguars 173 479 36.11691023
Chicago Bears 203 564 35.9929078
Carolina Panthers 178 501 35.52894212
New England Patriots 196 552 35.50724638
San Francisco 49ers 181 510 35.49019608
New York Jets 182 518 35.13513514
Kansas City Chiefs 205 586 34.98293515
New Orleans Saints 180 530 33.96226415
Dallas Cowboys 165 487 33.88090349
Denver Broncos 176 524 33.58778626
Washington Redskins 173 521 33.20537428
Los Angeles Chargers 164 499 32.86573146
Miami Dolphins 155 482 32.15767635
Indianapolis Colts 161 503 32.00795229
New York Giants 154 497 30.98591549
Cincinnati Bengals 157 508 30.90551181
Tennessee Titans 150 489 30.67484663
Tampa Bay Buccaneers 148 488 30.32786885
Arizona Cardinals 147 485 30.30927835
Houston Texans 164 544 30.14705882
Seattle Seahawks 145 493 29.41176471
Cleveland Browns 170 589 28.86247878
Detroit Lions 126 438 28.76712329
Atlanta Falcons 140 503 27.83300199
Oakland Raiders 93 409 22.73838631
