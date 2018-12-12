Bills' pass-rush turns in worst performance of the season in loss to Jets

The Buffalo Bills did not sack Sam Darnold on Sunday, and Buffalo's pass-rush had its worst pass-rushing performance of the season in Week 14's narrow defeat at the hands of the Jets.

According to Pro Football Focus, Buffalo pressured the New York quarterback on seven of his 24 drop backs, which equates to a 29.1 percent pressure rate. The seven quarterback pressures against the Jets are the fewest the Bills have registered as a defense all season.

In the last two games, the Buffalo has pressured the opposing signal-caller on 18 of 52 drop backs, good for a 34.6 percent pressure rate.

Against New York, Jerry Hughes and Kyle Williams led the Bills with two pressures.

Heading into Week 15's game against the Lions, the Bills remain sixth in defensive pressure rate with a percentage of 36.4, which is down a half a percentage point from 36.9 percent after Week 13. The league pressure-rate average is now 33.4 percent, up from 33.2 percent following Week 13.

The Jets were able to pressure quarterback Josh Allen on a whopping 24 of his 45 drop backs, or 53.3 percent. Right guard John Miller surrendered six pressures of Allen. Right tackle Jordan Mills allowed four pressures. Left tackle Dion Dawkins gave up only one pressure.

Buffalo's next opponent, the Detroit Lions, will head into Week 15 in 30th place in defensive pressure rate at 28.7 percent. Quarterback Matthew Stafford, has been pressured 31.0 percent of the time (159 of 512 drop backs) this season.

Here's the updated team defensive pressure rate list: