BENNETT, Margaret (Plinzke)

BENNETT - Margaret (nee Plinzke)

Of Lancaster, NY. December 10, 2018. Beloved wife of the late Donald; loving mother of Michelle (Thomas) Szefel and the late Candace Bennett; dearest grandmother of Mackenzie Szefel; sister of the late Donald Plinzke. Family will receive relatives and friends at the WENDEL & LOECHER, INC. FUNERAL HOME, 27 Aurora St., Lancaster, Friday from 3-7 PM, with Funeral Services to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hospice Foundation. Condolences available at wendelandloecherinc.com