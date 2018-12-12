BEIRING, Christopher E.

BEIRING - Christopher E. Of West Seneca, at the age of 57, suddenly on December 9, 2018. Son of Thomas F. and Natalie A. (nee Roos) Beiring. Brother of Elizabeth (Kiho) Kim, Melissa (Dave) Hill, Jennifer (Chris) Chauncey and the late Thomas A. (Ellen M.) Beiring. Uncle of Thomas (Allison), Brian, Chelsea, Michael and Katlyn Beiring; Noah and Dylan Kim; Carly Hill; and Charlie and Victoria Chauncey. Great-uncle of Alivia, Callie and Thomas Beiring and Jonah Amhed. No prior visitation. Services will be privately held. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages memorials to The SPCA Serving Erie County. Please visit www.GANNONFUNERAL.com