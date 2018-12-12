Average mid-December weather to be followed by end-of-week warmup

Heading into today, temperatures in Buffalo have run colder than average for 50 of the past 61 days dating back to Oct. 12.

A few normal mid-December days are forecast today and Thursday. Then, above-freezing, and above-average, temperatures in the 40s are expected Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

That should help to melt away much of the nearly 2 inches of snow that remained on the ground in Buffalo this morning.

Here's what the National Weather Service says to expect:

Today

Mostly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 30s.

Chances for snow showers are expected to increase overnight as a storm system approaches the region. Less than one-half inch of new snow is possible. Overnight lows are forecast in the upper 20s.

Thursday

Slight chances for snow showers are forecast. Otherwise, mostly cloudy skies are expected with highs in the upper 30s.

Overnight, forecasters said it's expected to be partly cloudy with a southerly flow developing, keeping temperatures around freezing.

Beyond

The southerly flow continues to bring slightly warmer air to Western New York, forecasters said.

Mostly cloudy skies are expected Friday with highs in the low to mid 40s. Chances for rain are forecast to increase overnight Friday with lows in the mid 30s.

Chances for showers remain in the forecast on Saturday with highs in the low to mid 40s.

Sunday is forecast to bring partly sunny skies with highs in the low 40s.

The average high temperature in Buffalo for this time of year is in the mid 30s.