Another Voice: Flush with cash, Erie County whiffed on cutting taxes

By Joseph Lorigo, Lynne Dixon, John Mills and Edward Rath III

Last week, the Legislature approved an amended 2019 Erie County budget, crafted behind closed doors. One week prior, a bipartisan majority of legislators amended the budget to allocate enough money to fix roads, prioritize county services and fund cultural organizations, while delivering the first substantial property tax cut in nearly 20 years.

We crafted a responsible package that provided tax relief at a time when Erie County is flush with cash. Unfortunately, County Executive Mark Poloncarz opposed our tax cut, and made a back room deal to keep the tax levy as high as possible.

Since each of us has been a member of the Legislature, Erie County has never seen such good financial standing. Our fund balance is well over $100 million, our 2018 surplus is projected to be $23 million, and our fringe benefits were overestimated by $11 million for 2018. Our regional economy is strong, and spending in our community continues to increase.

Our amendment package reduced government spending by $10 million. We cut many unnecessary new positions and vacant positions – ones required to be removed by charter as well as chosen by the administration. We also adjusted several overinflated budget lines to be more in line with historical usage. However, our cuts were ignored, and the final budget “compromise” actually increases taxes.

While the county executive touts his “compromise” budget as one that invests additional funding in roads, he’s misleading the public. Historically, the Legislature has allocated additional funding in the operating budget to address roads; but the county executive has refused to spend it. Instead, he proclaims how much funding he has allocated to roads in comparison to his predecessor, and remains silent on work actually done … unless, of course, it happens in a district represented by a Legislature ally.

In short, don’t believe everything you hear from the finely tuned hype machine of the County Executive’s Office. Our amendment package allocated sufficient funding to address roads throughout the county, including a plan for $20 million in additional funding in our capital budget to be specifically earmarked for roadwork.

The final approved budget does fund roads, cultural organizations and community groups – but so did our previously approved amendment package. The important difference is that this “compromise” budget raises taxes, increases government spending, funds numerous unnecessary new jobs, and disrespects taxpayers by taking more money than it should.

We missed a rare opportunity to provide the first real tax levy decrease to Erie County residents in nearly 20 years – all because the county executive wanted to keep the levy as high as possible. To do so, he utilized the vote of one legislator who could easily be bought. We’re all disappointed in how this budget was crafted. This wasn’t just our chance; it was the Erie County taxpayers’ chance. Sadly, we missed it.

The authors are members of the Erie County Legislature’s Republican Caucus.