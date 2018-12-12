13-year-old Sweet Home student charged with making terroristic threat

A 13-year-old Sweet Home Middle School student was arrested Wednesday after Amherst Police responded to an alleged threat made at the school, according to Amherst Police.

The youth, whose name was not released, was charged with making a terroristic threat, a class D felony, Amherst Police said.

The youth was taken into custody, police said.

Amherst Police said the school received the alleged threat at 12:30 p.m., after which Amherst Police personnel, in conjunction with Sweet Home School District administrators, began an investigation.

The school district posted a statement on its website while the student was being questioned by police on Wednesday.

The message, attributed to Sweet Home Superintendent Anthony J. Day, referred to a possible threat against the middle school and added that as a precautionary measure Amherst Police will have a presence Thursday at the middle school to ensure the safety of students and staff.

All schools in the district will have heightened security procedures in place, according to the message from Day.