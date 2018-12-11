ZARCONE, Joseph

ZARCONE - Joseph December 9, 2018 of Clarence Center, NY. Beloved husband of the late Sandra; dearest grandfather of Mellissa and Michael; son of the late Joseph P. and Phyllis K.; brother of Philip and the late Carl. Relatives and friends may call at THE URBAN BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 6685 Transit Road, East Amherst, NY (south of County and North French Roads) Wednesday, December 12, 2018 from 3-7 PM with a service Thursday at 10 AM.