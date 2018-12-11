'Freezing drizzle' possible across parts of WNY later this afternoon, evening

An approaching cold front today will lower temperatures aloft just cold enough to generate some weak lake-effect snow showers across parts of Western New York.

Southwest winds just ahead of the front will help to direct some of the snow showers into metro Buffalo.

The National Weather Service said the best chances for snow showers in the metro area will come this afternoon and could impact visibility during the afternoon commute.

Less than an inch of new snowfall is forecast.

Heads up Buffalo commuters! Snow showers will quickly move across the Buffalo metro this afternoon and early evening. Accumulations of less than an inch are expected. Visibility will be reduced in snow showers. pic.twitter.com/FrWwTp7dgk — NWS Buffalo (@NWSBUFFALO) December 11, 2018

Then, late this afternoon into the evening hours, forecasters caution that freezing drizzle could make traveling dangerous.

The weather service issued a special weather statement this afternoon for southern Erie County along with Genesee, Wyoming, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties cautioning that freezing drizzle could be possible before precipitation turns over to snow later on.

"If traveling across the region, any untreated surfaces will have the potential to become slick," the weather service said. "Drivers are urged to slow down and expect changing weather conditions."

Otherwise, it's expected to remain mostly cloudy with daytime highs in the low 30s. Overnight lows are forecast to dip into the mid-20s.

About 1 to 2 inches of snow is forecast south of Buffalo in southern Erie County and parts of Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties through 6 a.m. Wednesday, forecasters said.

Temperatures in the higher elevations are expected to peak only in the mid- to upper 20s.

High pressure is expected to bring mostly dry weather to the region Wednesday.

Daytime highs in the mid-30s are forecast with overnight lows Wednesday in the mid-20s.

So far, 21.7 inches of snowfall has been logged this season at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport.

That's the most to this point in the season since 2014, and second-most since 2006, weather service records show.