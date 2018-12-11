Water main break to close Occupational Training Center Wednesday
A water main break at the Occupational Training Center School, 2495 Main St., will force the cancellation of classes on Wednesday, according to a spokeswoman for the Buffalo Public School District.
Elena Cala, special assistant to the superintendent for communications, said while there will be no school for students, staff at the Occupational Training Center will be required to report to Bennett High School, 2885 Main St.
